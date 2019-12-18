Condolences Sent From Around The World To Fayetteville Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Support continues to pour in for the Fayetteville Police Department after the murder of one of its officers.

Not only are people in Fayetteville showing their support, but people throughout the entire country are as well.

Hundreds of letters thanking, supporting and praying for the department have flooded in over the last week after the murder of Officer Stephen Carr.

“Just the outpouring of support has just been overwhelming for our police department," Sgt. Anthony Murphy with FPD said. "We know that our community loves us and I think it has really shown. Not just our immediate community but the Arkansas community as well as the national community.”

Citizens, schools, local, state and federal law enforcement officers, firefighters, as well as many businesses and organizations have expressed their condolences.

“When the New York Yankees reached out and sent a bouquet of flowers that was really neat that an officer in Fayetteville Arkansas just the way Officer Carr touched the community and the work he did in the community reaches so far,” Murphy said.

Officers say the most memorable are the handwritten letters coming from the kids.

“The ones from the children are the most touching because you can see sometimes the innocence,” said Stephen Mauk, Corporal Fayetteville Police Officer.

Saturday, December 7 will be remembered as the worst day in the history of the Fayetteville Police Department but with the constant support from the community, fellow officers say it has and will continue to help them move past this tragedy.

“It’s been such an overwhelming show of support," Mauk said. "It’s really helped us focus on doing the job that we have to do to serve this community.”

A memorial outside the department for fellow fallen officers now has flowers and handwritten cards for officer Stephen Carr.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds released the following statement thanking the community for the outpouring of love during this difficult time.

Friends of Officer Carr's girlfriend, Madi Rader, have also set up a P.O. box for those wanting to send messages of love or memories of Stephen for her to cherish.