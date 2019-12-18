Fayetteville’s Mosier Inks With UCF

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - He's been a dominant force for Fayetteville, and now Quade Mosier is headed to the University of Central Florida after signing Wednesday afternoon.

Mosier has a been a staple on the Purple Dog defense - tallying 115 total tackles (75 solo) his junior year and 71 total tackles (23 solo) his senior year. He's also recorded five sacked and forced three fumbles.

The 6'2", 223-pounder was listed as a three-star recruit per 247Sports, and the 11th ranked prospect in the state of Arkansas. He chose UCF over Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, and Northeastern State.

UCF has been on the national radar in recent years, going 34-4 over the past three years including a perfect 13-0 record in 2017. Mosier is expected to stay in his role as a linebacker with the Knights.