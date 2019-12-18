Former Arkansas State Trooper Arrested For Inappropriate Records Use, Stalking, Terroristic Threatening

(KFSM) — An Arkansas State Trooper has resigned after being arrested for violating laws limiting access and use of information or records retained by the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

Mark Holland, 54, of Heber Springs, a nineteen-year veteran Arkansas State Trooper, resigned Wednesday (Dec. 18).

Immediately after submitting the letter of resignation to his troop commander, Holland was arrested by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation and booked into the Independence County Jail.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

Holland faces criminal charges that include eighteen counts of violating laws limiting access and use of information or records retained by the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

The law states that access and use of the records for non-law enforcement purposes is prohibited. Using the information gained from the records to commit other crimes is a Class D felony.

Holland was also charged with terroristic threatening and stalking, Class D felonies.

An investigation alleges that Holland unlawfully accessed the ACIC database and used information from the database to contact an Independence County woman who he stalked and made terroristic threatening statements towards.

Arkansas State Police first became aware of the allegations involving Holland on Friday, Dec. 13.

At the time the investigation was launched, Holland was placed on paid leave.

Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police, said, “As law enforcement officers we are expected by the public, and even among ourselves as protectors of the public, to live by standards both privately and professionally that exceed the principles of all others.” “I am both saddened and disappointed that someone who was among the ranks of the Arkansas State Police now stands accused of these crimes, but it is heartening to know we acted promptly to find the facts and present the evidence to the prosecuting attorney and court to hold this person accountable.”