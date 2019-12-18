Free Winter Break Lunch Program Offered In Fayetteville This Holiday Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Public Schools Child Nutrition will offer free lunch during the winter holiday break.

Meals will be served at Owl Creek School on various dates in December and January.

Similar to the school district’s summer meal program, the lunches are free to anyone 18 years of age or younger, according to Ally Mrachek, Director of Child Nutrition for Fayetteville Public Schools. Adults can purchase a meal for $3.75.

Owl Creek School is located at 375 N. Rupple Rd. in Fayetteville and will serve free lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. December 26, 27, 30, 31 and January 2, 3, 6 and 7.

Meals will be available to Fayetteville and non-Fayetteville residents.

“I am very pleased to see the continuation of this program to meet the needs of our students during the winter break,” said John L Colbert, Superintendent of Schools. “We know that some of our students don’t always have access to healthy meals during the break, and we hope this meets that need and helps them to eat more nutritious meals.”

The winter meal program is estimated to serve lunch to nearly 200 children each day of the program.