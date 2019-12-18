Hogs Sign Linebacker Burrle

Posted 10:29 am, December 18, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Kelin Burrle, as three star linebacker from Louisiana, has signed with Arkansas.  He de-committed from UTSA two weeks ago when their head coach was fired.

Burrle is ranked as the 51st best OLB prospect in the class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He had offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU, and Kentucky, among several others.

The 6’0, 205 pound linebacker is from Helen Cox, and is high school teammates with Hog target Donovan Johnson, who signed with Virginia in the same ceremony.

