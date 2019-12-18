Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The first Fort Smith cannabis dispensary had its grand opening today, serving patients who would usually have to travel out of town to fill their prescriptions.

People began lining up in front of Fort Cannabis at 9 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 18), prompting owners to open an hour ahead of schedule. 100 patients were served in the first hour of opening.

"It's a constant restocking out there," said Jordan Mooney, general manager of Fort Cannabis. "You can tell from the line in here and they are going through it really quick. A lot of customers know exactly what they want when they are coming in."

The only dispensaries available before Fort Cannabis were located in Northwest Arkansas, Hot Springs and Russellville as of Dec 17. Many Fort Smith patients had to travel an hour or more to find a dispensary.

Rick Williams of Mulberry acquired his medical marijuana card back in March and has been awaiting this day ever since.

"It's been frustrating because I've been driving to Hot Springs and then to Bentonville, then to Fayetteville and now finally Fort Smith, this is going to save my car's wear and tear," Williams said.

Fort Cannabis is located at 3904 Ayers Road in Fort Smith and operates from noon to 8 p.m. every day of the week.