Police: FedEx Driver Shoots, Kills Man Who Shot Him During Robbery Attempt

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KFSM) — An investigation is underway after police say a FedEx driver shot and killed a robbery suspect.

CBS station KYW reports that the incident happened Tuesday (Dec. 17) night as the driver was dropping off a package in the Lawndale neighborhood in Philadelphia.

The driver told police that he’d just dropped off a package when he encountered the 27-year-old armed robber.

The suspect shot the driver in the abdomen, and then the driver says he pulled out his own gun and fired multiple times.

“He was able to tell police that he was making a delivery on the 600 block of Unruh and right when he got done making that delivery, he was approached by at least one male and he was robbed at point of gun,” Philadelphia police told KYW.

The shooter died at the hospital. The delivery driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

FedEx did not comment on their policy regarding drivers carrying weapons, and it’s unclear if the driver had a permit to carry a firearm.

Police are trying to determine if the FedEx driver acted in self-defense.