Rogers’ Long Makes It Official With Air Force

ROGERS (KFSM) - Offensive linemen often don't get a lot of shine, but RJ Long has shined as a guard for Rogers and is now heading to Air Force.

Coming in at 6'2", 287 pounds, Long also saw time as a defensive tackle. His Hudl lists him with a bench press of 315 pounds and a 5.14 40-yard dash time. He was also named to the All-State first team both his junior and senior year, and had 54 specialty blocks.

Long commited to Air Force back in June after offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State, Cornell University, Northeastern State, and Harding among others.

In addition to football, Long will serve in the Air Force after representing Arkansas as a new cadet.