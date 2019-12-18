Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa delivers presents to good boys and girls across the world, so it's no surprise that he's fluent in dozens of languages. Through a Facebook video, one man in Danville is making sure kids who use sign language to communicate also get a Christmas message from jolly St. Nick.

"Hello! I am so excited to see you," Jarod Mills says - and signs - in the video. With a bright red hat and long, white beard, Mills makes a perfect Santa Claus.