LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa delivers presents to good boys and girls across the world, so it's no surprise that he's fluent in dozens of languages. Through a Facebook video, one man in Danville is making sure kids who use sign language to communicate also get a Christmas message from jolly St. Nick.
"Hello! I am so excited to see you," Jarod Mills says - and signs - in the video. With a bright red hat and long, white beard, Mills makes a perfect Santa Claus.
In the video, Santa tells the kids that they have been "amazing" this year and that they are all "on the nice list". With a big grin, he wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and signs "I love you" at the end of the video.