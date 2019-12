(KFSM) — Survivor fans reset your DVR’s because the season 39 finale might not air at its normal time.

The Survivor, Island of the Idols, season finale is set to air at 7 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 18).

Due to the House impeachment vote, the show might not air on time.

The 3-hour season finale will air on CBS as soon as the impeachment vote is over.