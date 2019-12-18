× Three In-State Prospects Officially Headed To The Hill

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The recruiting class of 2020 looks a lot different after the firing of Chad Morris, but three in-state prospects inked with the Hogs on the first day of the early signing period.

Blayne Toll out of Hazen is a three-star defensive end. He comes into the class as the top prospect in the state and committed in late June. The 6’5″, 244-pounder is also the No. 16 SDE in the country, per 247Sports.

Toll chose Arkansas over Memphis, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. He had 24 total offers.

In 2019, Toll recorded 60 tackles and 16 sacks. He also had two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. On the offensive side of the ball, he had five touchdowns and 381 total yards.

Bryant’s Catrell Wallace comes in as a three-star defensive end/linebacker – he was the No. 6 player in the state and committed back in September. 247Sports has him listed as the No. 42 OLB in the class.

Standing at 6’6″, 212 pounds, Wallace chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.

During his senior campaign, he recorded 53 tackles including 23 solo, and two sacks.

Rounding things out for the Arkansas natives is Jashaud Stewart from Jonesboro – a three-star linebacker who was the No. 3 prospect in the Natural State’s 2020 recruiting class.

The 6’2″, 209-pound end chose Arkansas over Arkansas State, Houston, Virginia, and Kansas, among others. 247Sports has num listed as the No. 15 WDE in the nation.

Stewart tallied 114 tackles and 17 sacks in the 2019 season.