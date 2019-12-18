× Three-Star Offensive Lineman Flips To Arkansas From Mizzou

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Every signing day comes with surprises, and Wednesday was no different as three-star offensive lineman Ray Curry committed to Arkansas.

Ray Curry (@Raybo75) has flipped to Arkansas! And he does it with style. pic.twitter.com/O3745kC42e — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) December 18, 2019

Originally committed to Missouri, Curry joins Dominique Johnson as prospects who flipped to the Hogs.

Curry had an impressive list of offers, including both the Razorbacks and Tigers along other SEC schools like Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Standing at 6’6″ and 315 pounds, the Memphis White Station tackle brings much needed size to the roster.

Curry was the No. 27 overall prospect in the state of Tennessee and the No. 73 offensive tackle in the nation, per 247Sports.

Curry marks the sixth commitment on the first day of the early national signing period.