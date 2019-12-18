Torchy’s Tacos Opens Second Location In Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Popular Austin based taco chain Torchy’s Tacos had a big crowd and long lines during the lunch rush for its opening day in Rogers Wednesday (Dec. 18).

“This is a pretty vibrant community and it’s growing rapidly, and we saw a space where we thought that we would fit well in and that what brought us here,” said Bradley Hager with Torchy’s Tacos.

John Preston and his family use to live in Austin and remember the original food trailer that was founded in 2006.

“We wanted to come try it out. We heard they were open, so we knew it was going to be crowded, we didn’t know if we’d get in, but we’re happy to get some food,” Preston said.

Torchy’s is just one of many businesses that have opened in Rogers in the last year, a sign of a healthy economy said Steve Cox, Senior Vice President Economic Development Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

“Just in Rogers, we’ve seen the unemployment rate go from 3.2 to start the year to 2.2 through October which has resulted in over 2,500 jobs being created just in the city through this year,” Cox said.

The prime location of the Pinnacle Hills area has seen remarkable growth and expansion.

The highly anticipated Top Golf still slated to open in the early part of the new year.

“With the interstate access being there and 90,000 plus cars a day go by that exit every day on the interstate obviously is going to be top of mind for people,” Cox said.

So what sets Torchy’s apart from other new restaurants?

“I think there’s a lot of unexpected pleasures about Torchy’s. Everything that we serve is fresh from scratch, no microwaves, no freezers, we’re pressing tortillas,” Hager said.

Customers say the food lives up to expectations.

“The food was great. They didn’t deviate from the original back in 06 so, it’s good they carried it through,” Preston said.

Guests say they hope the restaurant continues to expand all over Northwest Arkansas.