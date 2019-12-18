Trump Ahead Of House Impeachment Vote: ‘Say a PRAYER!’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning, hours before the House is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against him, to call the upcoming vote a “terrible thing” and urge supporters to “say a prayer” for him.

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

The final vote by the House on the two articles, one alleging he abused his power and the second alleging he obstructed Congress, is set to take place later Wednesday. If the articles are approved by the lower chamber, Mr. Trump will become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

