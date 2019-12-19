1 Critically Injured In Shooting At Penn Square Mall; Police Looking For Suspect

One person has been critically injured in a shooting in Penn Square Mall, according to our CBS affiliates News on 6.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 19) to the mall in Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews are still responding and the mall has been placed on lockdown.

One person was seen being taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to News on 6.

Police are looking for a black male wearing gray sweatpants, red underwear and no shirt. Police are working to find the suspect while they work to clear the mall.

Investigators believe at this time that the shooting was an isolated incident.

The Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team was there for a private screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.