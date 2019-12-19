15 Horses Killed After Being Hunted In Kentucky Woods

WARNING: Photos and details in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (KFSM) — At least 15 horses were shot and killed at the site of an abandoned strip mine in eastern Kentucky, according to CBS affiliate WYMT.

Among the horses shot, some were only one year or younger and some pregnant.

“To think that somebody could point a gun and aim it at a horse and pull the trigger and do it repeatedly is unimaginable,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told CNN.

Rescue groups on the scene sat it appears the horses were hunted, WYMT reports.

A veterinarian will be at the site on Thursday (Dec. 19) to perform autopsies and collect evidence.

“I’ve been doing rescues since 2004,” Conn told CNN. “We see a lot of starvation and a lot of cruelty, but that was the most horrific scene I’ve ever been on. Just cold-blooded malice.”

A $5,000 reward for anyone who has information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible has been posted by the Humane Society of the United States.