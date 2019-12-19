Arkansas Congressman Asks Trump To Apologize For Comment About Late Lawmaker

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas Congressman French Hill is calling on President Trump to apologize for his comments suggesting late lawmaker John Dingell might be in hell.

Come on @realDonaldTrump! Despite frustration over the House’s madness, you don’t need to trash former Rep. John Dingell. Please apologize to @RepDebDingell. — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) December 19, 2019

Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan on Wednesday (Dec. 18) night as the House voted to impeach him.

He emerged from a mock fireplace like Santa Clause at the Christmas-themed rally.

During the rally, Trump went after several legislators by name, including Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, whose husband, former Rep. John Dingell, died earlier this year, the Associated Press reports.

The President claimed Debbie Dingell had thanked him for “A-plus treatment” after her husband’s death, telling Trump that if her husband was looking down he would be thrilled.

“I said, ‘That’s OK. Don’t worry about it,'” Trump told the crowd. “Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know.”

This caused some people in the crowd to gasp.

Dingell responded by tweet, saying Trump’s “hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

Hill, who asked for an apology from Trump on Thursday, voted against the two articles of impeachment on Wednesday night.