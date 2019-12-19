× Benton County Planning Commission Voted To Allow Limestone Quarry In Lowell

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Benton County Planning Commission held a meeting for over four and a half hours to discuss and hold a vote on the development of a limestone quarry.

In a 4-2 vote, the Benton County Planning Commission agreed to allow the David Covington Trust to build a limestone quarry on land near Old Wire Road in Lowell.

The David Covington Trust, and other businesses associated with the construction, proposed to turn 135 acres on Old Wire Road in Lowell into a limestone quarry.

Residents living near Old Wire Road said the development can become dangerous and a public nuisance.

During the time allotted for public comment, those who opposed the proposal sent to the mic history experts, talking about the historical significance to the land, and others who read from studies and analysis regarding the health risks involved with projects such as quarries.

Those in favor of the limestone quarry presented their own expert testimony on the same subjects, as well as on demolition and trucking logistics in and out of the site.

Both parties had requested, during their time, for the Planning Board to vote on the issue Wednesday (Dec. 18).

A public meeting over this issue was held last December (2018), but was tabled.