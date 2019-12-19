Bentonville Man Facing Several Charges After Stealing Spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville man is facing several charges after stealing from multiple businesses around the area.

According to a probable cause affidavit, in August and September 22-year-old Nickolas Layton went on a stealing spree at several Target stores.

The affidavit states that On August 21, Layton stole two Xbox controllers and two cell phones from a Target in Rogers by sticking them in his socks. He cut his hand while trying to open the cell phone boxes, leaving blood behind.

Before leaving the store, he used a debit card to purchase a drink, eventually leading police to his identity.

Surveillance video shows Layton leaving the store parking lot in Honda Accord.

He returned to the Rogers store on August 29 in the same vehicle and stole a Belkin Qi charger, an Apple charging cord and an Apple Watch charger. Again he cut himself while trying to open the security boxes the items were stored in and left blood at the scene.

The store manager told police Layton's vehicle had broken down in the parking lot, so he was able to take photos of the car.

On August 30, Layton was caught on surveillance footage stealing a GoPro camera from the Fayetteville Target.

On September 2, Layton was seen on surveillance cameras at Best Buy in Rogers concealing a display Apple Macbook in his pants and leaving the store.

Layton now faces three counts of Breaking or Entering Class D felony, Theft of Property Class D felony, two counts of Theft of Property Class A Misdemeanor, and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor.