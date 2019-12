FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville is accepting light strands residents are wanting to recycle.

The city will be taking the recycled lights now through Jan. 8 at the Marion Orton Recycling Center located at 755 W. North Street.

The center is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

