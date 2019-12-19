× Darin Turner Signs With Arkansas After All

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Sam Pittman has reeled back in a recruit thought lost with Chad Morris. Three-star athlete Darin Turner signed with the Hogs Thursday afternoon.

Turner, a wide receiver at Central Memphis high school, committed originally to Chad Morris, then re-opened his recruitment when Morris was fired. But he was on campus again last week, and apparently Sam Pittman made enough of an impression to get Turner to stick around for good this time.

Turner picked Arkansas over offers LSU, Auburn, and Clemson among others. Justin Stepp recruited Turner under Morris, so Pittman’s retaining of Stepp could only have helped the Hogs’ cause.

While Turner played WR in high school, he was recruited to Arkansas as an athlete, and has expressed a willingness to play anywhere on the field. He joins Myles Slusher as the only two 4-star athletes in the class.