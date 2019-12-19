Fans Invade Theaters For ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Sky Walker’ Premiere

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Star Wars fans from across the nation and here at home are filling theaters Thursday (Dec. 19) night to be the first to see the final film in the Sky Walker saga.

The parking lot at Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville was packed throughout the evening as fans swarmed the theaters, most buying their tickets months ago.

The final film of the landmark Skywalker Saga shows new legends be born and the final battle for freedom. The movie franchise which began in 1977 draws in fans of all types.

“It’s got such a wide set of fans you know from people that have seen it from the 1970s all the way you know this new set of fans that are you know really invoked by these new characters,” one fan said.

The Malco Theater in Fayetteville says it plans to show the film on five different screens to meet the high demand.

Most movie-goers hope this final chapter of the Skywalker Saga will tie up loose ends and answer questions, but that’s not the only thing they wish to see in this highly anticipated film.

“I want a big epic space battle, the kind of space battle that I dreamed about as a kid when I had like all of my toys and ships and I had them fighting each other and yea I just want something big and epic,” one fan said.