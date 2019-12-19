Fort Smith Man Gets 35 Years In Federal Prison For Child Porn

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

According to a press release, 26-year-old Jay Gifford was sentenced on one count of Production of Child Pornography and one count of Offense by a Sex Offender.

In October 2018, officers with the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that 90 files of suspected child pornography were uploaded to Dropbox by an individual.

Investigators discovered that the Dropbox belonged to Gifford, who was a registered sex offender residing in Fort Smith.

Gifford admitted to taking explicit photos and videos of two minors.

He was sentenced to 420 months (35 years) in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.