Hogs Land JUCO Defensive End

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Some surprising good news for Arkansas coming out the day after the start of the early signing period. Julius Coates, a 6’6, 270-pound defensive end from East Mississippi Community College, committed to the Hogs on Thursday.

Coates was earlier committed to Colorado, but re-opened his recruitment on December 6th. He received an offer from Pittman on the 17th, and committee two days later, emphasizing the opportunity to play in the SEC.

Coates was a three star prospect coming out of high school in Illinois, and picked Arkansas over the likes of Nebraska, Maryland, Colorado, and Oregon. He is expected to enroll in January and participate in spring practices.