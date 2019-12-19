Lowell Fire Department Surprises Local Boy With Early Christmas Gifts

Posted 8:19 pm, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23PM, December 19, 2019

LOWELL, Ark. (KFSM) — Christmas came early for one young boy as Lowell first responders surprised him with lots of presents.

The Lowell Fire Department is sponsoring three local families for the holidays and will be hand-delivering gifts to their homes on Christmas morning.

Their new friend Michael, however, won’t be in town for Christmas, so he received his gifts a little early.

“We at the LFD could not be more excited about sharing the smiles with our community that we saw today. Truly a heartwarming afternoon,” LFD wrote on Facebook.

