Minor Killed, 3 Others Injured In Crash Near Goshen

GOSHEN, Ark. (KFSM) — A minor is dead following a crash near Goshen Wednesday (Dec. 18), according to Arkansas State Police.

A fatal crash summary states that a Dodge Neon was traveling west on Hwy 45 around 4:25 p.m. when it tried to make a left onto a private drive.

The Neon failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a Chevy Silverado heading eastbound.

The crash sent both vehicles off the roadway.

The 24-year-old driver of the pickup was injured, according to police.

A minor riding as a passenger in the Neon died, and two other minors were injured.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Their body is being held at the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

The road was dry and the weather was clear according to the crash report.