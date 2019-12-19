More Clouds, Small Rain Chances Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will be on the increase as a small compact low moves across the south. Temperatures will be somewhat lower with the additional cloud cover but rain will struggle to move to the north.

The highest rain chances on Friday will be along and south of I40 in our area... the highest rain chances will be in Texas and Louisiana.

Beyond that, temperatures will be very warm as we head into Christmas. Highs will be in the 60s; this time of year, highs are usually in the 40s.

Unsettled weather appears to return towards the start of the New Year.

-Garrett