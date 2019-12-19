Passenger Gives His First-Class Seat To 88-Year-Old Woman To Make Her Dream Come True

A Virgin Atlantic flight attendant has revealed the touching story behind her “two favorite passengers ever.”

The viral Facebook post shows Jack and Violet, the two passengers who were apparently strangers prior to the flight.

The New Zealand Herald reports they struck up an instant friendship at the airport, and that’s when Jack decided the 88-year-old Violet would get more out of his first-class ticket then he would. The retired nurse was flying from New York to London to visit her daughter, a flight that “had been put off for a long time, after Violet had undergone surgery for a knee replacement.”

“Jack and his family purchased seats in our upper class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got on-board, Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her,” wrote flight attended Leah Amy on Facebook.

“You should of seen her face, when I tucked her in her bed after supper ☺️

She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address. These photos are getting sent in the post tomorrow, can you even cope 😩😍❤️😭😊”

