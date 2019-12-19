Time Winding Down For Holiday Shipping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Christmas is six days away and some are scrambling to make sure their gifts get mailed to their destinations by the holiday.

There are recommended dates to make sure your gifts make it to their destination on time.

While the ground service date has passed at the United States Post Office, you have until tomorrow to ship your items using first class mail service. The deadline for the priority mail service deadline is the 21st.

Many people say they’ve been expecting long lines as they wait at the post office.

“I don’t really like going to the post office too much because it is relatively busy around the holiday season and trying to mail something is kind of frustrating,” Dakota Bates said.

For both UPS and FedEx, the last days to use their two-day shipping for items to arrive on time is tomorrow.