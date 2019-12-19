Virginia Biochemist Camille Schrier Crowned Miss America

(CNN) — Camille Schrier, a student at Virginia Commonwealth who advocates for drug safety, was crowned Miss America 2020 on Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Schrier was chosen by a panel of three celebrity judges over Miss Georgia Victoria Hill.

Schrier, who gave a chemistry demonstration on hydrogen peroxide during the talent competition, was crowned by 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin from New York.

The new Miss America told the crowd during introductions that she plans to get a doctor of pharmacy degree at VCU, in Richmond, Virginia. She has undergraduate degrees in biochemistry and systems biology from Virginia Tech.

Miss Missouri Simone Esters made the top three but did not make the cut after the final trio advocated for their social causes.

Miss Oklahoma Addison Price was the third runner-up and Miss Connecticut Jillian Duffy was the fourth runner-up. They were eliminated after the talent competition.

Miss Alabama Tiara Pennington and Miss Colorado Monica Thompson took part in the on-stage interview portion of the competition but did not make the Top 5.

The other semifinalists were Miss Florida Michaela McLean, Miss Hawaii Nicole Holbrook, Miss New Jersey Jade Glab, Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett, Miss New York Lauren Molella, and Miss Texas Chandler Foreman.

Contestants were judged by singer Kelly Rowland, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown and “Superstore” actress Lauren Ash.

Last year, the competition announced it would stop judging women on their outward appearance and scrapped its highly criticized swimsuit competition. Now, the organization says, contestants have more time to advocate for their social impact initiatives and have their voices be heard.

During the preliminary competitions, 51 contestants took to the stage for personal interviews, talent demonstrations, and social impact statements.

The winner of the competition will spend a year advocating for a social impact close to their heart.