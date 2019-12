Ice skating is a popular activity this time of year! For Adventure Arkansas, Meteorologist Matt Standridge met up with Girl Scout Troop 5727 to hit the ice and learn some tricks.

For the Bentonville Ice Rink’s hours, prices, and events: Tap HERE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Lawrence Plaza becomes Northwest Arkansas' only outdoor ice skating rink from now until January 19th, 2020.

-Matt

Segment Sponsored By Adventure Subaru