Arkansas Judge Strikes Law On State Plant Board Appointments

(AP) — An Arkansas judge has struck down part of a law that allows agriculture groups to name representatives to the state Plant Board.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a Pulaski County judge issued the ruling in a lawsuit agribusiness giant Monsanto had filed against the panel over restrictions on the use of the herbicide dicamba.

Monsanto’s attorneys argued that it was unconstitutional to allow nine of the board’s 16 voting members to be selected by agriculture groups.

The state Supreme Court in June sent the case back to the judge to review the complaints over the Plant Board’s makeup.