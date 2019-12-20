Bentonville Police Officer Cleared In Deadly Shooting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville Police Officer has been cleared after a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Officer Joseph Brown shot and killed robbery suspect 17-year-old Dominick Matt on December 6.

According to Arkansas State Police, Officer Brown was near Greenhouse Road and SW. Briar Creek Avenue searching for a suspect involved in the attempted robbery of a nearby convenience store. At 11:23 p.m., Officer Brown spotted Matt walking in the area.

According to ASP, when Matt was approached by Officer Brown he allegedly took out a handgun during the encounter, leading the officer to shoot.

Matt was pronounced dead on the scene, and Brown was not injured.

According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, Matt had a suicide note in his pocket at the time of the incident and it was determined that he wanted to die by police-suicide. He pointed a handgun at Officer Brown and was shot twice in the chest.

The investigation cleared Officer Brown and said he was justified for firing his weapon.

Smith says Matt was on medication for depression before the incident and the gun belonged to his father.