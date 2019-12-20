Case Of Whooping Cough Confirmed At Springdale Elementary School

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A student at Elmdale Elementary has a confirmed case of pertussis (whooping cough), according to Rick Schaffer with Springdale Public Schools.

The school was notified about the student’s illness on Thursday (Dec. 19).

Schaffer says the student is in pre-k.

There are only two pre-k classes at Elmdale Elementary.

The student has been treated for whooping cough and is currently not in school.

They have two siblings in the school district, and neither has tested positive for the infection.

Friday (Dec. 20) is the last day of school at Springdale schools, and students will be out for the next two weeks for holiday break.

Four cases of whooping cough have been confirmed at Northwest Arkansas schools this semester. Two of the confirmed cases occurred at Fayetteville elementary schools, one at the Siloam Springs Middle School, and another at Pea Ridge Intermediate School.

The ADH says the only way to prevent pertussis or stop the spread is through vaccination even after exposure.

Whooping cough affects the respiratory tract and is caused by a bacterium called Bordetella Pertussis.

It can be treated with an antibiotic if treated soon after the onset of symptoms.

Symptoms can seem like a mild cold at first, but it’s followed by severe coughing fits that can lead to vomiting or fainting.

Anyone with a severe cough should stay home from work or school and be evaluated by a doctor for possible treatment.