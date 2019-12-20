Centerton Police Department Installing Secured Area Following Recent Tragic Events

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — Centerton is working on installing a secured area at their police department following recent tragedies.

The Centerton, Arkansas Information Page shared a Facebook post that read:

“Work is underway to install a secured area at our police department, in light of the recent tragic events we wanted to get a secure area installed right away for our officers and employees at the police department.

Job well done with all city departments working together to accomplish this task for the safety of our officers.

Mayor Bill”