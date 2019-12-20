Cherokee Nation Businesses Help Create Memorable Christmas

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFSM) — Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB) is continuing their annual tradition of making dreams come true for thousands of children in northeast Oklahoma.

CNB has contributed $20,000 to support the Cherokee Nation Angel Project. On top of this contribution, employees from the tribe, its business arm, and entertainment properties personally adopted more than 700 angels.

“This generous donation from CNB ensures hundreds of Cherokee children-in-need will have a Christmas wish fulfilled this holiday season,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Across our 14 counties, we are able to show our love and dedication to our youngest citizens. That’s the Cherokee way, to give back to our communities and our families this time of year.”

This makes it the 14th consecutive year CNB and its employees adopt angels.

“As a company, we take great pride in giving back to the Cherokee people and in supporting our friends, neighbors, and communities,” said Chuck Garrett, chief executive officer for CNB. “Our employees are especially dedicated to supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project and its heartwarming mission to help families in need during the holidays.”

CNB also holds toy drives at numerous casinos and they say this helps the tribe’s holiday effort of providing gifts for children who might otherwise go without.

“This year there are approximately 1,900 Angels signed up for the Angel Project,” said Misty Blunt, prevention manager for Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare. “Without this generous donation from Cherokee Nation Businesses, the project would not be nearly as successful. We truly appreciate their help in making Christmas brighter for many Cherokee children and their families.”