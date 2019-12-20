Dickson Street Businesses Taking Toy Donations For Local Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — There's still time to give back to local children this holiday season.

Dickson Street businesses are coming together to collect toys for nearly 1,200 children in Washington County.

The toys collected will be donated to Lifesource International who will then distribute them to children this Christmas.

Several locations on Dickson will be taking toy donations from Monday, December, 16 through Sunday, December, 22.

Infusion and JJ's Grill on Dickson will be having special karaoke events.

Participating locations include:

Infusion

Tony's NY Style Pizza

Buster Belly's

JJ's Grill on Dickson

The Piano Bar

Sideways

Bordinos Restaurant and Wine Bar

Collier Drug Stores

