Fayetteville Auto Park Grants Local Boy’s ‘Make A Wish’ Dream To Go To Hawaii

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Making a wish and seeing it come true is what every kid dreams about and one local boy had his wish granted Friday (Dec. 20) by the Fayetteville Auto Park.

For Beckett Avra going to Hawaii had been his lifelong dream. After he was diagnosed with leukemia, his family wasn't sure how they could pull off such a trip.

“For him to be finished with his treatments and in school and thriving. Now we can all go and have fun and not worry about having to get blood drawn and going to the doctor to get chemo and him not feeling well,” said Beckett's parents, Brian and Emily Avra.

7-year-old Beckett made a wish to go to Hawaii three years ago, around the same time he began his cancer treatment.

“He has been really excited about it...for a long time,” his parents said.

His wish came true thanks to the Fayetteville Auto Park, a place his parents know well.

“Brian and his wife Emily have worked at the auto park, and Brian’s been with us over ten years,” said Thom Stathakis, area Vice President for Fayetteville Auto Park.

This is the fourth reveal by the auto park, who partners with the Make A Wish Foundation, but the relationship to this wish made it special.

“He’s part of the family, and that’s what we wanna have here is a family atmosphere while we’re selling cars and having fun and taking care of customers so this one is extra special,” Stathakis said.

The Avras say they're lucky to have a kid like Beckett and admire his resilience to such adversity.

“Not much slows him down, we’re very thankful that we have such a strong kid and such a strong support system,” his parents said.

The Avras say that this experience has led them to be advocates for pediatric cancer.

They plan to leave for Hawaii the day after Christmas. When they return they hope to lead a conversation towards more federal funding for treatment and prevention for pediatric cancer.