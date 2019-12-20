Former Fort Smith Dispatcher Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Debbie Stevens Case

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A former Fort Smith 911 dispatcher accused of mishandling a call with a drowning woman has been cleared of wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the Fort Smith Police Department and Fire Department.

Reports state that though operator Donna Reneau may have violated policy by being rude to Debbie Stevens at times, she had done nothing that would have warranted her termination had she still been employed with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Stevens died after her car was swept away by flash flooding on Kinkead Avenue while delivering papers, Aug. 24. Stevens called 911 before her death, and Reneau answered her call.

Stevens was the 15th call due to vehicles in floodwaters that morning, and 19 other calls were made following hers.

A report of the night states that the 911 center was staffed with four operators and was overwhelmed with calls during the flash flooding even and the situation was described as “chaotic, at best.”

At the beginning of the call, Reneau was not able to establish Stevens’ location. Reneau put in a police call for Stevens with the call type “stalled vehicle” but changed the priority from the standard level of 6 to a higher priority of 4. Records indicate that there were no officers available at the time.

Reneau also put in a fire call, dispatching Ladder 1 on a water rescue call. Ladder 1 got caught in flooding at Greenwood and North O while responding to the call. Records state that while turning the truck around, firefighters rescued someone else who was stranded in floodwaters. As they proceeded back to the route, they were informed that Pumper 7 took over the call and responded.

In recordings released to the public, Reneau was heard telling Stevens, “this will teach you next time don’t drive in the water…how you didn’t see it, you had to go right over it.” She was also heard in the call telling Stevens to “shut up.”

Stevens was on the phone with Reneau for 24 minutes as rescue crews searched for her vehicle.

Police and first responders arrived on the scene around 4:50 a.m. but because it was dark, heavily flooded with swift water and with multiple vehicles in the water, they were unable to get to Stevens.

Once the fire department arrived on the scene, they were able to get to Stevens but she was already deceased.

Reneau’s interactions with Stevens made national news.

Reneau put in her two weeks notice before Stevens’ drowning, and the call came in during her last shift.

An exit interview with Donna Reneau was released.

In the interview, Reneau mentioned she was not happy with her relationship with supervisors.

When asked, “What did you like most about your job?” Reneau said, “The ability to help people in a time of an emergency.”

Weeks after the controversy surrounding Reneau, another Fort Smith woman came forward, saying she had a similar experience with a Fort Smith 911 dispatcher during the same flooding.

A joint memorial service was held Saturday, September 21, in Fort Smith for Debbie Stevens and her deceased mother, Nancy, who passed just weeks after Debbie's death.

