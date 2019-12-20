High Clouds Friday, Highs In The 50s

Posted 6:56 am, December 20, 2019, by

High clouds are rolling into Oklahoma and Arkansas but with so much dry air, only a raindrop or two at most can be expected. We should stay fairly dry Friday with some cloud cover and highs near 50 degrees. The clouds will clear into Saturday, with a nice weekend expected.

VIDEO FORECAST

Friday's highs will reach the 50s with mostly cloudy conditions and a south wind from 5-10 MPH.

A stray raindrop is not out of question, but the majority of the day will be dry. Most raindrops will evaporate before reaching the ground.

-Matt

