Jonesboro One Of The Top Cities For Working Parents And Manufacturing Jobs

JONESBORO, Ark. (TB&P) — Jonesboro ranks fifth in the nation among places to work in manufacturing and sixth among cities for working parents, according to Smartasset.com, a website that says it is dedicated to “helping people make smart financial decisions.”

For its manufacturing rankings, it studied 376 metro areas and assessed them on six factors. Manufacturing as a percentage of workforce; four-year job growth; one-year job growth; four-year income growth; one-year income growth; and housing costs as a percentage of average manufacturing workers’ income were the metrics used.

For its “Top Cities for Working Parents” report, Smartasset.com compared 524 cities in unemployment, household income, housing costs, commute time, violent crime rate, graduation rate, childcare costs, state policy rating and percentage of workforce working more than 49 weeks per year.

