Local Women Aboard Carnival Cruise Ships That Collided In Mexico

**VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY**

Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L — Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019

(KFSM) — Two local women were aboard a Carnival cruise ship that collided with another Friday (Dec. 20) morning

The Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend collided while at port in Cozumel, Mexico.

Kristina Bryant of Fayetteville is on vacation and said it felt like an earthquake and a small part of the ship caught fire after the collision.

"No idea if we're staying another day or having to switch boats, it's been hectic this entire week," Bryant said.

Brittany Thornburg Lamb of Van Buren said she was on the balcony as the ships collided.

"We were porting in Mexico and we were trying to fit in between two ships and hit the Carnival Legend it was like we were moving sideways," Lamb said. "When we hit it shook the whole boat and people started yelling. While backing up we almost hit a Royal Caribbean ship."

Carnival describes the incident as an allision between the two ships. An allision is a nautical term used to describe when a moving ship collides with a stationary object, such as another ship. The Carnival Glory was “maneuvering to dock,” and hit the Carnival Legend, which was already docked, the cruise line said.

One guest sustained a minor injury as guests were being evacuated from the dining room on decks 3 and 4, according to the company.

It does not appear the either cruise liner’s itinerary will be affected by the crash, as Carnival says they’ve told guests to enjoy their day ashore.