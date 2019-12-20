New Trails Open In Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Bella Vista has announced the opening of new trails today (Dec. 20).

According to their Facebook post, A portion of the Little Sugar Trails (formerly called 11 Under Trails) is now open.

The current trails that are open include a portion of the main outer loop called Tunnel Vision, the Down Under Loop and a connector trail called Land Line – all intermediate trails – plus the Tweety Bird Loop, a beginner-rated trail.

The trail is 12 miles total. Mountain bikers, runners, hikers, dog-walkers, bird watchers are all welcome.