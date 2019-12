Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — No one was injured after a car accidentally drove off a bridge and into a creek in Springdale.

According to Springdale dispatch, around 6:15 p.m. Friday (Dec. 20) a car accidentally drove off of a bridge on Silent Grove Road near Thunder Chicken trailhead.

The accident happened just north of JB Hunt Park.

Crews are still working to get the car out of the creek.

It's unknown at this time what caused the accident or how many people were in the car.