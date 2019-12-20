Police Searching For Missing Woman Last Seen In Fayetteville In September

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman last seen in Fayetteville in September.

Marlee Madison Helm, 22, was last seen in the Fayetteville area on September 25, 2019.

Deputies say Helm has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on one of her ankles reading “Erin” plus a roman numeral tattoo on her right collarbone.

She is described as being 5’2″ and about 145Ibs.

If you have information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 479-444-5712.