ROGERS, Ark, (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department shared a Facebook post asking for help in finding a wanted man.

Santiago Soto-Gonzalez, 31 is wanted for multiple warrants out of Rogers Police Department, Bentonville Police Department, and Benton County Sheriff’s Office for various charges.

They ask that you please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141 attn. Sergeant Slavens or MPO Lawrence if you know the location of Soto-Gonzalez.