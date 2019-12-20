Sallisaw Man Arrested For Rape, Molestation Of A Minor

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — A Sallisaw man was arrested and accused of rape by instrumentation and lewd molestation of a female minor.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jerry Rogers,57, after an investigation by the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Investigator, Cindy Smith.

The investigation showed numerous detailed incidents that occurred between Rogers and an underage female.

The incidents began in 2011 and continued through 2016.

Rogers has denied the allegations and refused to take a polygraph test by OSBI, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office.

His bond has been set at $50,000.