Trump Blasts Christian Magazine That Called For His Removal

Posted 8:46 am, December 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45AM, December 20, 2019

(AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office. 

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the magazine, “Christianity Today,”  is a “far left“ publication, which “has been doing poorly.”

In the editorial, the magazine’s editor-in-chief writes that, “Democrats have had it out for” Trump “from day one,” but that “the facts in this instance are unambiguous”: Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.”

He says, that “is not only a violation of the Constitution,” but “profoundly immoral.”

