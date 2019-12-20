Trump Blasts Christian Magazine That Called For His Removal

(AP) — President Donald Trump is blasting a prominent Christian magazine that published an editorial arguing that he should be removed from office.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the magazine, “Christianity Today,” is a “far left“ publication, which “has been doing poorly.”

In the editorial, the magazine’s editor-in-chief writes that, “Democrats have had it out for” Trump “from day one,” but that “the facts in this instance are unambiguous”: Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.”

He says, that “is not only a violation of the Constitution,” but “profoundly immoral.”