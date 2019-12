Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Eleanor Mann School of Nursing students plunged into the Health, Human Performance and Recreation (HHPR) pool to celebrate their graduation Thursday (Dec. 19).

The event symbolizes them “jumping into” their new careers and the academic passage from student to nurse.

About 100 nursing students took part in the event.

Several of the students have already landed positions at high level nurse residencies across the country.