2020 May Be Year Of Solar Power For Sebastian County, Fort Smith

(AP) — Sebastian County and Fort Smith officials may in 2020 invest in solar power and join a growing number of Arkansas cities and counties that built or announced solar power facilities in 2019. The move to renewable energy could include charging stations in downtown Fort Smith.

Solar power plant announcements in 2019 were frequent, with one of those being the city of Paris in the Fort Smith metro. City officials there announced Dec. 12 they had selected Little Rock-based solar energy company Today’s Power Inc. (TPI) to build a 1.5-megawatt solar array on 8 acres in the city. TPI will finance, operate and maintain 100% of the array, and under a 20-year contract, the city will purchase electricity the array generates at 4.68 cents per kilowatt-hour.

It was announced in September that North Little Rock-based solar power developer Scenic Hill Solar will build a 12.75-megawatt solar power plant that will meet the energy demand for all government operations of the city of Hot Springs. The $20 million plant will be the largest municipal solar power plant in the state after a 10-megawatt solar plant started to provide electricity to the city of Fayetteville in July. The Hot Springs plant is expected to save the city more than $30 million on electricity costs over the next 30 years.

